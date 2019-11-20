Home

Apex Funeral Home - Apex
550 W. Williams St. Hwy 55
Apex, NC 27502
919-362-8233
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home - Apex
550 W. Williams St. Hwy 55
Apex, NC 27502
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Maria Toritto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria A. Toritto


1921 - 2019
Maria A. Toritto Obituary
Maria A Toritto, 98, of Apex, passed away on November 16, 2019 in Cary, NC.

Maria was born on September 11, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Paul and Marie Yacobellis. Married to Michael Toritto for 68 years. Dedicated member and parishioner of St Bernadette Church, Hollywood, Florida. Past President of the Women's Guild and member of MACCW.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, MaryAnn Ehrman (Frank), Patricia Strachota (Peter), Paul Toritto (Barbara), Angela Toth (John) and Barbara Fogarty. Maria has 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, son Peter and grandson Matthew.

Family will receive friends and guests on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at

Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019
