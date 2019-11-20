|
|
Maria A Toritto, 98, of Apex, passed away on November 16, 2019 in Cary, NC.
Maria was born on September 11, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Paul and Marie Yacobellis. Married to Michael Toritto for 68 years. Dedicated member and parishioner of St Bernadette Church, Hollywood, Florida. Past President of the Women's Guild and member of MACCW.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, MaryAnn Ehrman (Frank), Patricia Strachota (Peter), Paul Toritto (Barbara), Angela Toth (John) and Barbara Fogarty. Maria has 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael, son Peter and grandson Matthew.
Family will receive friends and guests on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Apex Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at
Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019