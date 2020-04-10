|
|
Maria Colotti Rubino, age 93, formerly of New Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 3rd, 2020, in Louisville, KY. She was born on December 2nd, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to parents Gerard and Maria Colotti (Perrone) who had recently emigrated from the Foggia, Italy region. Mrs. Rubino moved with her family to Newburgh, NY in 1942, where she attended Newburgh Free Academy was a member of the Honor Society, and performed as a Majorette. Maria assisted Salvatore, her husband of 63 years, in operating the family business, Rubino Refrigeration, a contractor whose primary clients were Stewart Air Force Base and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Maria was very active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church parish activities, was President of the Mothers Club and served as a Court Regent for the Catholic Daughters of America. Mrs. Rubino and her husband moved to Davie, FL in 1992 where they resided for the next two decades. They lived in the retirement community of Park City West where Maria was elected HOA President. In Davie, she immersed herself in civic activities, and developed strong bonds with Broward County leaders such as Howard Forman, then a State Senator, and Lori Parrish, then a County Commissioner, as well as City of Davie elected officials. Maria & Salvatore attended Saint David Catholic Church and Maria volunteered 2 days a week at St. David's Elementary School Library, where her grandchildren attended. When her grandchildren graduated from St. David, Maria began a long tenure as a volunteer at Hope Outreach Center, a Davie charity sponsored and operated by St. David's. In 2012, Mrs. Rubino moved to Louisville, KY and resided there until her death. She was predeceased by her husband and her brother Dominic Colotti of New Windsor, NY. She is survived by daughters Celeste Adams (Arthur) of Lanesville, IN, & Teresa Freedman (Scott, deceased) of St. Augustine, FL, and sons Joseph (Diane) of Saint Augustine, Richard (Brenda) of Walnut Creek, CA, and Salvatore, Jr. (Cindy) and Christopher, both of Louisville. Mrs. Rubino had 13 grandchildren: Arthur, Natalie, Jordan, Clark, Malorie, Lydia, Sophie, Alex, SaraRose, Jamie, Dominic, Melissa, & Isabel, as well as 8 great-grandchildren: Aiden, Annalee, Adelyn, Tanner, Ellis, Cameron, Greyson, & Luca. Maria loved the words of Robert Test: "If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Outreach of Davie, FL. http://www.hopeoutreachfl.org/ Memorial service details are pending.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2020