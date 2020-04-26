Maria G. Murtha
Murtha, Maria G. 92, of Bluffton, SC passed away peacefully April 19, 2020. Maria was born on April 29, 1927 in Union, NJ. She married Fred J. Murtha in 1954 and had 48 wonderful years of marriage until Fred's death in 2002. They relocated the family from New Jersey to Deerfield Beach, Florida in 1970. Maria's career as a bookkeeper spanned decades as she worked well into her 70's. Maria lived a busy and full life and was always there to lend a hand. She traveled extensively and bragged about visiting all 50 States. She is survived by her three children; Kathleen Lockard (Paul), Hardeeville, SC; Fred Jr., Burbank, CA and Robert (JoAnn), Soquel, CA as well as her grandchildren; Emily, Sean (Alexis), Andrew, Caitlin and Ryan and her great grandson, Shane. Due to the Pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Deerfield Beach, followed by interment at the Boca Raton City Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either JDRF at www.JDRF.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
