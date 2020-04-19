Maria L. Ripoll, 73, of Margate, Florida passed away on April 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, on May 14, 1946 to parents Loretta and Carmen D. Cianflone, Sr. Maria earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Barry University and was a licensed Xray Technologist. Maria was the Director of Radiology at Plantation General Hospital for many years and later taught Xray Technology. Maria was passionate about the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Hurricanes, the Boston Red Sox, politics and Elvis Presley. She loved to gamble and enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with friends and family. Maria was a generous and loving friend, partner and mother whose devotion to her family was unsurpassed. She will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her. Maria is survived by her partner, James Pegram; her children Robert W. Coffey, Jr. and Maria Ann (Ria) Coffey; her brother, Carmen D. Cianflone, Jr. and his spouse Barbara G. Cianflone, her sisters, Lauretta (Lolly) Cianflone and Schelene Heinz; many nieces and nephews and her grand-furbabies, Chloe and Pebbles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020.