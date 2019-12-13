|
Metzger, Maria, 93, of Weston, passed away December 7, 2019 in Stuart, Florida. She was married to Robert F. Metzger for 68 years until his passing in 2015. After she retired as an executive secretary at NBC, she moved to Weston Florida from New York. Maria was active at St Bonaventure Catholic Church, a lifelong member of the local Republican Club, a dedicated poll worker, and an avid tennis player. Maria is survived by her two children, Donna (Charles) and Robert (Caterina); grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer), Jonathan (Christina), Anthony, Keith, and Nina. She is also a great grandmother to five. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, 11:00 AM, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, with interment following 1:30 PM at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her loving memory to: Mary's Shelter, 1033 SE 14th Street, Stuart, FL 34996. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston, 371 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33325 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 13, 2019