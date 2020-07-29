Maria Reynoso, our precious mother was a disciple of Christ, devoted wife to Jorge Reynoso, who preceded her in death in 2015. She was a dedicated mother to their nine children, adoring grandmother, and great-grand mother to a growing and fruitful family tree.
Born in Bogota, Colombia on May 21, 1931, she passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020.
Together with our father "Papi" and an unwavering faith in God, she firmly planted her "mustard seed" when she embraced the United States in search of the "American Dream" for our family. A core family value that she instilled in us was "In God We Trust." The fruits of our parent's sacrificial love are evident in the deep spiritual roots that all their children enjoy today.
Consistent with her faith she prioritized providing a Catholic K-12th grade education for all nine of us. We followed in her footsteps of church ministry as altar servers at Holy Family Catholic Church, where we proudly represented the school's mascot the "Mighty Hornets!"
In her early years, our mother enjoyed an accomplished career in South America as a flight attendant. Soon after arriving in the United States, she started her own small business, "Tender Loving Care & More," a private-licensed home daycare service that she successfully operated for twenty-five years. This creative strategy provided her the opportunity to remain at home raising her nine children while earning income to help pay for our tuition, school uniform, and extra-curriculum activities.
Her passionate love for "All of God's children," came to fruition in her steadfast commitment to serving both our family and our "biblical neighbor." Community service was at the heart of her vision. In this regard she sponsored daycare services for numerous single parents in need as part of her business mission plan. This was a reflection of her compassionate heart and desire to help the many families that she served. Ultimately, the children entrusted to her care became an extension of our family. As adults, many of these children remained closely connected to their "Momma Maria," while making her a cherished extension of their own adult families.
MOTHERHOOD amplified! Along with operating her business, she joyfully fulfilled her responsibilities as our precious mother. Our mom's day started and ended in prayer. For sixty years she dedicated the daily morning holy mass for family and friends. She fed us spiritually with God's word in the form of nightly bible readings that involved engagement from her circle of nine. While these spiritual activities nourished our hearts, her skills as a "master chef" filled our stomachs. Her homemade plantain ox tail soup was her signature recipe second only to her motherland rice.
Gathering and sharing a family meal was always the highlight of our day. We appreciated our mother's tender loving care in all that she did for us: so much so that we gave her the endearing name of our "Reina." A term that we continue to use today when speaking of our treasured mother. This term of endearment became a generational tradition reinforced by her great-grandchildren who made it their own by lovingly referring to her as our "Queen of Rice."
Our "Reina" will be deeply missed by the countless lives that her loving heart enriched and impacted. Her legacy will continue through her rich "FAMILY TAPESTRY." Known for her heartfelt sentiment: "It's Only Love," she gave that love to her family and community. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, Altar Server, Minister of the Sick, Elderly & Homebound, Villa Maria & Camillus House Community Service Volunteer and fed/clothed the homeless. Truly, she was a living "Giving Tree" to the end. All that we are or ever hope to be we owe to you. We profoundly miss you…rest in peace our precious mother.
She is survived by her loving siblings, nephews and nieces, nine children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and innumerable life-long friends.
Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, 11:00am at Nativity Catholic Church, 5200 Johnson Street, Hollywood followed by entombment at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Miami.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities of Miami www.ccadm.org
; Camillus House www.camillus.org
or to Respect Life Ministry www.respectlifemiami.org
Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Our Family Tribute Dedicated to Our Mom
Adapted from
"Wind Beneath My Wings"
"It's only Love"
It must have been cold there in our shadow
To never have sunlight on your face
The Lamb was your Light along the way --Your strength God's Grace
Sacrificial love and warm embrace
You were joyful to watch us thrive and content to let us shine,
that's your way: "It's only Love"
You always said…
And gently walked a step behind
So We were the ones with all the glory
While you were the one with all the strength, you lit the candle for our prayers
Your faith held us together through the rain
A beautiful face without a name for so long - for so many
A beautiful smile covered your pain
In your heart we were your Champions
You cheered us on to victory
You prayed for us on every journey
Did you ever know that in our heart you're our hero and everything we hope to be?
The years have come and gone so quickly,
the seeds you planted in our lives might have appeared to go unnoticed
But we've got them all here in our heart
We want you to know, we know the TRUTH, of course we know HIM!
We would be nothing without the Gift of faith you planted, nourished and lived
Today we can fly higher than an eagle
For you were the wind beneath our wings…
We thank God for you, our mother, grandmother, great grandmother
Our guardian angel and "Giving Tree"
Through Christ you will continue to be our spiritual wind beneath our wings
Your life on earth has now ended
The love you gave remains within us
Your love will comfort, hold and mold us
Alive and thriving through our faith....
The love you gave flows among us
Our spiritual wind beneath our wings
Jesus, We Trust In You!