Maria Pasvantis, 77, of Hollywood, passed away June 2, 2019. Survived by loving husband of 50 years Dimitrios; daughters Katerina (Theodore) and Evangelia (Nader) and grandchildren Evangelia, Elleni, Michael and Dimitri. Visitation will be Friday, June 7th, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm all at the Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. Funeral Service will be Saturday, 10:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 425 North 58th Avenue, Hollywood followed by interment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 6, 2019