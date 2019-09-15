|
|
Tamarac–passed suddenly August 18, 2019, 88 of a cardiac arrest. Born in NY, transplanted to FL 1969 with late husband Aldo, son of an original 7 Santini Brothers moving company founder. Sons Roland and Perry and a large extended family are left to cherish her memory. She was an active realtor over 40 years, an incredible cook, who loved to share her gift with anyone who came for dinner or learn to cook. Visitation Thursday Sept.19, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Savino-Weissman Funeral Home 2950 North State Road 7 Margate, FL . Friday Sept.20 at 2 PM funeral mass followed by inurnment at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church/Cemetery 1400 S State Rd 7 N Lauderdale FL 33068. In lieu of flowers family suggests donations to American Online condolences can be shared at www.savinofuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019