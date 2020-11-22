1/1
Maria Teresa Yang
Maria Teresa Yang, née Torres, 81, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and the love of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Chih-Ping "Charles" Yang; her children, Tamara Demko (Rob Siedlecki Jr.), Thomas Yang, and Angela Yang; her grandchildren Elijah (19), Cole (17), Josh (15), and Madison (15), and by her sister Carmen Dixon (Bob). She was preceded in death by her daughter Maria Angeline; her parents Pedro and Paula; and her siblings Elena, Brunilda, Rolando, and Estrella. She is also survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews and their children.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
