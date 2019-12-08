|
Mariann McCloskey Laucks, 69, of Manchester, NJ, formerly of Hollywood, FL, passed away while surrounded by family on December 5th at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
She was born in Westfield, NJ to Eugene and Nan McCloskey. Mariann was a graduate of Westfield High School and St. Barnabas School, A.S.,LPN. While in the medical field for over 40 years in New Jersey and Florida, her most treasured positions were a labor and delivery nurse and a hospice coordinator.
She was predeceased in death by Eugene McCloskey, Nan McCloskey Giroux, Larry Giroux, Michael McCloskey, John McCloskey, and her beloved angel, Emma McCarthy.
Mariann is survived by her husband, Robert Laucks, and her siblings Jim and Carolyn McCloskey, Jeanne and Steve Brotzky, Nancy and John Powers, and Sharon and Mark Robinson, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews who adored her.
Mariann was a loving, supportive mother to Ian and Petra Langella, Brian and Dawn Laucks, Dean and Cecelia Langella, Kristen and Wayne Kessler, and Lindsey and Tom Dryer. She was blessed to have sixteen grandchildren that she smothered with laughter and love.
To know Mariann was to know that she had the biggest heart. She passionately loved her family and friends. Her greatest joy was to have everyone together, especially at their home in Florida. Known to support anyone in need, Mariann's empathetic nature will be a lasting memory. Her physical presence will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their life, but we know she is with us and "That's a wonderful story, Mama knows these things!"
A celebration of life will be planned for shortly after the holidays. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holtz Children's Hospital in Miami, Florida.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2019