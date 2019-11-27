|
|
Marianna Jean Siefker born April 24, 1926 and passed away peacefully November 7, 2019. She is survived by her brothers Paul (Claire), and Cletus (Vel), 16 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her brothers Robert, Walter, John and Gus, nephews Kevin and John and niece Anne. Marianna graduated from Saint Ursula Academy in Cincinnati and moved to Fort Lauderdale with her family in 1949. She worked in administration for the Broward County Library System for 49 years, retiring as the longest employed staff member in 2000. Marianna will be remembered as an avid card player, world traveler and professional shopper. Her family will remember her for her fun loving, generous and kind spirit but most of all for her devotion to Christ. The mass of Christian burial, November 30th at 10:30 AM in the main chapel at our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 North State Rd. 7, North Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019