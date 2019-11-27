Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
main chapel at our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery
1500 North State Rd. 7
North Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianna Siefker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianna Jean Siefker


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianna Jean Siefker Obituary
Marianna Jean Siefker born April 24, 1926 and passed away peacefully November 7, 2019. She is survived by her brothers Paul (Claire), and Cletus (Vel), 16 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her brothers Robert, Walter, John and Gus, nephews Kevin and John and niece Anne. Marianna graduated from Saint Ursula Academy in Cincinnati and moved to Fort Lauderdale with her family in 1949. She worked in administration for the Broward County Library System for 49 years, retiring as the longest employed staff member in 2000. Marianna will be remembered as an avid card player, world traveler and professional shopper. Her family will remember her for her fun loving, generous and kind spirit but most of all for her devotion to Christ. The mass of Christian burial, November 30th at 10:30 AM in the main chapel at our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1500 North State Rd. 7, North Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -