Marianne was born on June 17, 1947 in Skovde, Sweden and passed away on July 29, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.
Marianne passed away in the company of her immediate family by her bedside after courageously battling cancer for many years. She never lost her fighting spirit or let circumstances get the best of her, remaining optimistic and involved with activities, friends and family.
Marianne is survived by her husband John, her sons; Stephen, Christian, and Mark Grofcsik and her sisters; Margareta Wilkmar (NYC), Lena Duvoisin (Eplignes, Switzerland) and Ewa Wretman (Mougins, France).
Marianne attended teachers college in Sweden and taught primary school in Gothenburg, Sweden. She then joined Pan Am as a flight attendant based in New York City. She met her husband John Grofcsik (a pilot) on a flight to Munich October Fest. Their work assignments for the airlines transferred them from NYC to San Francisco, Los Angeles and then Dallas. They had three sons, all born in California (Stephen, Christian & Mark). Once the family settled in Texas, she transitioned to a stay at home mom, managing all parental/household activities. Upon her husband John's retirement in 1999 they moved to Delray, Florida, then Boynton Beach, and finally ending up beachside in Vero beach since 2014.
Along with raising three sons, she was an avid tennis player, occasional golfer, adventurous skier, seamstress/tailor, quality painter, and most of all a gourmet cook! She always had something to do. Here experience as an international flight attendant, gave her the knowledge to guide her family on annual international trips and adventures.
She was a very active member of the "Swedish Women's Educational Association International (SWEA).
Any Donations in Lieu of flowers should be directed to the American Cancer Society
or to Memorial Sloane Kettering, NYC.