Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, Marie Ann Pietrafesa (nee Calabrese), 92, of Deerfield Beach Florida, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA, surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born and grew up in Elmwood, West Hartford, CT. She graduated from University of Pennsylvania, where she met her adoring husband of 66 years, Dr. Charles Pietrafesa. They settled in Pennsauken, NJ. She was a dental hygienist, librarian, avid gardener, exceptional cook and a sweet, loving presence to all who knew her.



Marie had a long and wonderfully full and rewarding life and lived it on her own terms, with high-energy, intelligence, grace, warmth and generosity. She is survived by her son, Charles Pietrafesa (Jaime Shamonki) and grandchildren Andrew Pietra and Lauren Pietra and by her daughter, Michele Pietra (Joel Cohen) and granddaughter Pietra Cohen. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will grieve privately and hope for a small memorial celebration of life in L.A. in the spring of 2021.



