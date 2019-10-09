|
Marie Celene Brooks, 87, a resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2014, formerly of Plantation, FL, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Cape Coral. She was born April 17, 1932 in Ballynahinch, County Down, N. Ireland to Patrick and Elizabeth (McCaherty) Byrne, now deceased.
As a young woman she received her nurses training at St. Vincent's hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Celene worked as a Registered Nurse until she retired. Celene was a member of The St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Plantation, where her children attended school. Celene was well loved by her neighbors and fellow parish members. Celene was a volunteer for both Hope Hospice and the BARC where her daughter Laura was a member.
Celene's home was always the gathering place for family celebrations and holidays. After retirement, Celene enjoyed bowling, The New York Times crossword puzzle and weekly lunches with friends.
She is survived by nine loving children, Fred Brooks (Cris) of Miami, FL, Cecilia Rubinski of Cape Coral, Grady Brooks and fiancé, Lindsey Brown of WA, Terese Dehn (Tom) of Vero Beach & Fort Myers, FL, Sean Brooks and Cathy Hughes of Leesburg, FL, Laura Brooks of Cape Coral, Duffy Brooks (Tina) of Davie, FL, Brian Brooks of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Barry Brooks (Amy) of Winter Park, FL; as well as 15 beloved grandchildren. The Brooks family is grateful to Celene's best friend Marilyn Cleere, for being there for her until the end.
Celene was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Joseph Brooks and by her five siblings Patrick Byrne, Vincent Byrne, Cathel Byrne, Kathleen Williams, and Genevieve McClean.
The family sends their gratitude to Hope Hospice & Virginia Sabino & staff for facilitating Celene's care in her final years.
