DWORSKY, MARIE "Mim" JOSEPHINE (Kovacic) Age 98, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 14, 2020 of cancer.



Beloved mother of David (Laura) Dworsky, Mary April "Dede" (Jack) Holcomb (deceased), Daniel (Dawn) Dworsky, and Robert Dworsky, Grandmother to Lauren (Adam) Eckstein of Cincinnati,Ohio; many cousins and friends; preceded in death by her parents; Joseph and Mary Kovacic; sisters; Carolyn (infant), and Sister Mary Helen "Gloria" Kovacic, OSF; brother, Joseph (Lorraine) Otto Kovacic; nephew Joseph (infant); grandson, Michael Dworsky; ex-spouse, Paul Richard Dworsky. She arrived at Ellis Island in December of 1929 and resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she was a long-time parishioner of her beloved St. Nicholas Catholic Church (Millvale). Marie retired from Duquesne Light Company in 1992 and subsequently moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to live with her daughter. In lieu of flowers, donations for Masses can be requested at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (954.771.8950) Private services arranged by Baird-Case Jordan-Fannin Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 4343 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308 (954.492.4000). Final resting at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Lauderdale and St. Nicholas Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4595 Bayview Drive, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33308.



