age 90, died of pulmonary fibrosis on March, 2019, in Cooper City, Florida.Marie Ballotta was devoted to her faith and cherished her family. She is survived by her children, Raymond Ballotta, Michael Ballotta and Maryann Ballotta, her four grandchildren and her eight great, grand children. Marie was an deeply involved member of St. Maurice Catholic Church and a talented dress maker who owned her own alterations business for many years.A viewing will take place on Thursday, March 7th from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2401 Southwest 64th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Fl. A mass will take place a St.Bernadette Catholic Church Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m. at 7450 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL 33024. Burial immediately following church service at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marie's life.Loving remembrances may be expressed at www.ForestLawnSouth.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019