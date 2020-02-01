|
In loving memory of our mother Marie Therese Pestano, who passed away at 89 years old in Palm Coast Florida on January 16th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter and son Perry. Mom is survived by her remaining children Gail Bost, Mark Pestano, Jennifer Pestano, her grandchildren Tara,
Michael,Tiffany, Brittany, and Koral, and her greatgrans Gabriella, Dominic, Layne, and Isla. Mom, we love and miss you...may your journey onwards bring you eternal peace and may you forever remain in God's warm embrace.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020