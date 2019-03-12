R.I.P. Marilyn Anne ReichenbachYou became a wonderful part of my life, anunexpected part of my heart, and an improvement to the woman I stand.No one will ever understand the connectionthat you and I developed. I was more than yourcaretaker and your friend.When you told me you needed me and to lay inthe hospital bed with you and King Crown, Iknew we felt the same.When you told me that you loved me, huggedme, and not to let "others hurt me", I knew youcared about me.I thank you for teaching me patience, and toslow down when I speak. Thank you formaking me laugh and the endless jokes that Iwill never forget. Thank you for singing to meevery day and having our endless "air flight miles".Because of you I am a better woman than Iwas before I met you.I will never forget you, and you will live on withmy footprints.You are a wonderful person. XOXOXR.I.P Good bye. I'll miss you.Katrina Lynn Chase 3/3/2019 Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary