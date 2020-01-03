Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Ocean Room at L'Hermitage (Building 2)
3200 N. Ocean Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Greenspan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Bauman Greenspan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Bauman Greenspan Obituary
"Our North Star" (1935-2019)

There lived a remarkable lady, rooted in integrity, gifted with sensitivity, and guided in every moment of her life by love. She held her family in the palm of her gentle hands and heart. She brought to every day boundless curiosity, unparalleled kindness, gratitude beyond measure, and the gift of laughter. The world has lost a treasure who is once again dancing with her beloved. There lived a remarkable lady, rooted in integrity, gifted with sensitivity, and guided in every moment of her life by love. She held her family in the palm of her gentle hands and heart. She brought to every day boundless curiosity, unparalleled kindness, gratitude beyond measure, and the gift of laughter. The world has lost a treasure who is once again dancing with her beloved.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 2:00 PM Beth David Memorial Gardens/Levitt Weinstein Funeral Home & Cemetery 3201 NW 72nd Avenue Hollywood, FL 33024. Following the service, the family will be receiving guests from 4pm in the Ocean Room at L'Hermitage (Building 2) / 3200 N. Ocean Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
Download Now