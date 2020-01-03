|
|
"Our North Star" (1935-2019)
There lived a remarkable lady, rooted in integrity, gifted with sensitivity, and guided in every moment of her life by love. She held her family in the palm of her gentle hands and heart. She brought to every day boundless curiosity, unparalleled kindness, gratitude beyond measure, and the gift of laughter. The world has lost a treasure who is once again dancing with her beloved.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 2:00 PM Beth David Memorial Gardens/Levitt Weinstein Funeral Home & Cemetery 3201 NW 72nd Avenue Hollywood, FL 33024. Following the service, the family will be receiving guests from 4pm in the Ocean Room at L'Hermitage (Building 2) / 3200 N. Ocean Blvd. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 3, 2020