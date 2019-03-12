Marilyn Bergman, of Boynton Beach, FL and Metuchen, NJ passed away at age 83, peacefully on March 11, 2019 in the comfort of her daughter's home in Charlotte, NC surrounded by her husband and loving family.Born in Brooklyn, NY to her parents Benjamin and Sara Kaflowitz, Marilyn graduated a year early from Thomas Jefferson High School and at 16 she began her career as a bookkeeper with Metropolitan Life Insurance in NYC. She met her true love, Jerry Bergman on a blind date in 1951 and they were married in 1956. Marilyn became a homemaker which was one of her passions in life, raising her three loving children, Steven, Gwen and Michael.Marilyn loved to volunteer in the schools with her children. She has taught them and everyone around her the importance of enjoying life, doing good for others, and to always find laughter. She instilled a love of reading and was always researching medical facts and often made a "Marilyn diagnosis." She loved to travel with friends and family, going to the theater, musical concerts and art shows.Marilyn went back to work in 1988 as the bookkeeper for the family business, Bergman Realty Corp, where she actively worked for the past 30 years until her passing. She loved coming to the office to be with her husband, two sons, and all of the BRC employees.Marilyn will always be remembered as a kind, generous and warm-hearted person. Her true delight in life was being with family and friends. She loved the company of people and took joy in hearing about their lives and later "liking" everyone's posts on Facebook. Marilyn was a giver, and never missed a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion for everyone that was in her life.Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Jerry, her three children and their spouses: Steven Bergman, Gwen & Paul Orland, and Michael & Jeanne Bergman,her brother Bob Kaffey and her seven grandchildren, Sara and Josh Bergman; Keith, Laura and Emily Orland; and Olivia and Miles Bergman.Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to www.stjude.org/Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Temple Neve Shalom, 250 Grove Avenue, Metuchen, NJ, immediately followed by interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, 1098 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ. Arrangements are being handled by Goldstein Funeral Chapel, Edison, NJ. www.goldsteinfuneralchapel.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary