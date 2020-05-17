Marilyn Braddee of Plantation, FL passed away May 10, 2020. Marilyn was a teacher at Pompano Beach High school. After retirement she returned to her birth state of Pennsylvania and operated Twin Coaches Dinner Theatre She loved traveling, writing and spoke 4 languages. She is survived by her nieces Linda Peterson & Judith Berger, nephew Brian Mehalovich,adopted nephew John Mehalovich and many great nieces and nephews. Family Graveside services will be held on Wednesday 11:00 AM at Lauderdale Memorial Park 2001 SW 4 Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL. We ask that you be with us in thought and prayer, as it is difficult to gather at this time. In the future we will share a time for us to remember Marilyn's life together. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home tmralph.com 954 587-6888
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.