Marilyn (Mitzi) Feldman 1931-2019 of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 5, 2019 at the age of 88. She will be remembered as an adoring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She leaves behind her devoted children Marsha Harris (Mark) and Jeannie Armstrong, her grandchildren Terrence Harris (Erika), Brian Harris (Lauren), Tracy Massicotte (Richard), Robert Armstrong (Kristen), and Erica Wilson (Nathan). In addition, she is survived by her loving great-grandchildren Benjamin and Sophia Harris, Alexandra and Aaron Harris, Valerie Massicotte, Elizabeth and Jack Armstrong, and Cameron Wilson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8th at 11:00am at Sharon Gardens, a division of Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Avenue, Valhalla, New York. Donations in her memory may be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019