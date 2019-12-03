|
Hoffman, Marilyn, 90, of Davie, FL passed away on November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband David, brother Toby, and sister Reva. Beloved mother of Robert (Christine), Richard (Rosely), and Drew (Mindy). Dear sister of Dorothy (Joseph); cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of one. Mrs. Hoffman received her teaching degree from Montclair State Teachers College and her Master's degree in Human Development from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She devoted her life to her community, her students, and her loving family. Interment in Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ on Dec 8th at 11:30 am.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019