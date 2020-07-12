1/1
Marilyn L. Greene
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Lea (James) Greene passed into the hands of the Lord on July 1, 2020, at the age of 92. Marilyn was born in Braymer, Missouri, April 11, 1928, to the late Major Thomas James and Lula (Connor) James, as the youngest of five children. Marilyn was very involved in school activities and excelled academically. She moved to Kansas and met and married Willard Bennington Greene, a college student at K-State. They later moved with his IBM career first to San Jose, California and then to Boca Raton, Florida. Marilyn was very active in church activities - singing with the choir, teaching adult and children's classes, and taking a leadership role with missions. She and son Jim accompanied Willard on a mission trip to Brazil, and she accompanied him on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. She and Willard later spent three years at the Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland, Florida, where he was on staff. Marilyn and Willard spent partial years in western North Carolina. While there, they helped with a Homework Center at the church and Marilyn worked closely with ESOL students. Marilyn also participated in classes in the folk arts of the Appalachian Mountains. Marilyn was very outgoing and had a great sense of humor. She loved to play bridge, she attended art and yoga classes and also performed in a singing group - "The Phoenix Follies"! Marilyn is survived by her daughter Joyce (Greene) Stevens of San Antonio, Texas, her son James Greene of Delray Beach, three grandchildren - April (Stevens) Zimmermann and Matt Stevens of San Antonio (and his wife Amber), and Adrianne (Greene) Hemsher of Boynton Beach (and her mother Barbara Cole). Marilyn had four great grandchildren - Alexa Zimmermann of San Antonio, Luke Hemsher of Boynton Beach, and William and Madeline Stevens of San Antonio Marilyn is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Greene) Hanger of Topeka, Kansas, along with many dearly beloved nieces and nephews. Marilyn's Christian faith was of paramount importance to her, and she lived it daily. A private graveside service will take place at the South Florida National Cemetery, and then a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Boca Raton, 2350 N.W. 51st Street, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 6:00PM. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Boca Raton or to the Florida Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland, FL.

"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."

Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com) Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Boca Raton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
We knew Marilyn & Willard From First Baptist of Boca Raton. They were strong Christian leaders who exampled a Christ-like walk. They loved serving Jesus and had a heart for the lost and anyone in need, especially children. Their sweet spirit and giving heart was an inspiration to us. They are together again now in Heaven and praising the Lord.
Don & Sandy Barnes
Friend
July 6, 2020
Marilyn was my Sunday School teacher and my friend. You couldnt find a lovelier lady who loved Jesus. Lyn Cammarota
Lyn Cammarota
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved