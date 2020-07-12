Marilyn Lea (James) Greene passed into the hands of the Lord on July 1, 2020, at the age of 92. Marilyn was born in Braymer, Missouri, April 11, 1928, to the late Major Thomas James and Lula (Connor) James, as the youngest of five children. Marilyn was very involved in school activities and excelled academically. She moved to Kansas and met and married Willard Bennington Greene, a college student at K-State. They later moved with his IBM career first to San Jose, California and then to Boca Raton, Florida. Marilyn was very active in church activities - singing with the choir, teaching adult and children's classes, and taking a leadership role with missions. She and son Jim accompanied Willard on a mission trip to Brazil, and she accompanied him on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. She and Willard later spent three years at the Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland, Florida, where he was on staff. Marilyn and Willard spent partial years in western North Carolina. While there, they helped with a Homework Center at the church and Marilyn worked closely with ESOL students. Marilyn also participated in classes in the folk arts of the Appalachian Mountains. Marilyn was very outgoing and had a great sense of humor. She loved to play bridge, she attended art and yoga classes and also performed in a singing group - "The Phoenix Follies"! Marilyn is survived by her daughter Joyce (Greene) Stevens of San Antonio, Texas, her son James Greene of Delray Beach, three grandchildren - April (Stevens) Zimmermann and Matt Stevens of San Antonio (and his wife Amber), and Adrianne (Greene) Hemsher of Boynton Beach (and her mother Barbara Cole). Marilyn had four great grandchildren - Alexa Zimmermann of San Antonio, Luke Hemsher of Boynton Beach, and William and Madeline Stevens of San Antonio Marilyn is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Greene) Hanger of Topeka, Kansas, along with many dearly beloved nieces and nephews. Marilyn's Christian faith was of paramount importance to her, and she lived it daily. A private graveside service will take place at the South Florida National Cemetery, and then a memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Boca Raton, 2350 N.W. 51st Street, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 6:00PM. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Boca Raton or to the Florida Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland, FL.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com
) Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.