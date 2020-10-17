Marilyn E. (Greenspan) Levy, 92, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020. She was born in New York City on Feb. 25, 1928 to the late Harry and Rose Greenspan. She grew up in the Bronx and earned a degree in business from Long Island University. In 1949, she married her great love, David Levy, and they spent the next four decades together raising their family and building a successful business partnership. Before Marilyn and David began working together as branch managers for The World Book Encyclopedia, she served as secretary to U.S. Rep. Ben Rosenthal. David died in 1988, and Marilyn later moved from New York to Florida. There she met Philip Seidman, and they spent 10 years in a loving relationship until his death in 2007.
Marilyn leaves many loving family members: her two children and their spouses, Bruce Levy (Carol) and Susan Rubin (Donald), grandchildren Daniel Rubin (Aspen), Seth Levy (and friend Jessica), and Allison Foust (Anthony), twin great-granddaughters Ashlee Linda and Ariah Rose Foust, brother Stephen Greenspan (Margie), brother-in-law Robert Simon, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Larry and Faye Greenspan, and sister-in-law Sheila Simon.
Marilyn lived a long and full life surrounded by love and friendship. With her warm and sparkling personality, she was a true "people person" who could engage anyone in conversation and made everyone feel at ease. She was always there to help her family and friends in any way she could and brought joy to all who knew her.
Her graveside funeral service will be on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 State Road 7, Boynton Beach, FL, officiated by Rabbi Robert Silvers. Memorial donations may be made to any organization that plants trees in Israel or any charity of choice
.