Marilyn Ruth Eggersmann Sagehorn, 88, of Bermuda Run, NC, was born June 3, 1930 and passed away on April 4, 2019 at her home in Greystone Cottage, at Bermuda Village Retirement Center. Originally from Illinois, Marilyn was called to be a teacher and church worker serving the Lord and others with joy and enthusiasm in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. She graduated from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, IL and received her master's from Florida Atlantic University. Marilyn, along with her husband, Donald Sagehorn, and eventually their three children, followed this call to Key West, Hollywood, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where she retired. In 2013 Marilyn moved to Bermuda Village Retirement Community just west of Winston-Salem, NC to be close to her daughter and son. With her humble demeanor, Marilyn was well known within the community for her sincere faith, biblical knowledge, eloquence, and positive attitude. She was always ready with a quick wit and words of humor and wisdom enjoyed by young and old alike. Her dominance of the Scrabble board was legendary. Marilyn was preceded in death by her eldest son David in 2002 and her husband Donald in 2012. She is survived by her daughter Paula Jones and husband Mike of Advance, NC and her youngest son Daniel Sagehorn and wife Mary of DeLand, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, B.Leigh Wicclair and husband David of Garner, NC, Nick Jones (Stephanie) of Lewisville, NC, Collin Sagehorn of Lighthouse Point, FL, and Ryan Sagehorn (Mekenzie) of Bucks County, PA. Marilyn was also blessed with a great granddaughter, Talia SAGE Wicclair, who filled her days with fun and joy! A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in the Chapel at Bermuda Village Retirement Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to: St John's Lutheran School, 2415 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Shepherd of the Coast Christian School, 1901 E Commercial Blvd, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. The family would like to gratefully thank Mrs. Pamala McNeill and the outstanding staff at Bermuda Village for the loving care, and friendships we have enjoyed during the past 6 years. Although special staff members are too numerous to name, please know that your dedication to Marilyn's well-being will always be treasured. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019