Marilyn Wolfe Brown passed away at her home on July 10, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Findley, Ohio on December 15, 1926 to Eileen and John Wolfe. In 1951 she married James Brown and moved to Florida where they raised three children.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, James, a son, Michael (Sonia) Brown, daughter, Conni Murphy, and daughter, Nancy (Dennis) Rudasill. She also leaves behind four granddaughters, Shannon Brown, Kelly (Christopher) Van Buskirk, Casey (Adam Sharpe) Brown, Stacey Carmody, and five great-grandchildren, Bryce, Leah, Lena, Dylan and Roman, who lovingly called her "Grandma Rocket."
A mass in Marilyn's honor will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Coleman Church, 1285 SE 22nd Ave., Pompano Beach, Florida, followed by internment at 3:00 PM at Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019