Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Coleman Church
1285 SE 22nd Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Lauderdale Memorial Park
2001 SW 4th Ave
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Wolfe Brown


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Wolfe Brown Obituary
Marilyn Wolfe Brown passed away at her home on July 10, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Findley, Ohio on December 15, 1926 to Eileen and John Wolfe. In 1951 she married James Brown and moved to Florida where they raised three children.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 68 years, James, a son, Michael (Sonia) Brown, daughter, Conni Murphy, and daughter, Nancy (Dennis) Rudasill. She also leaves behind four granddaughters, Shannon Brown, Kelly (Christopher) Van Buskirk, Casey (Adam Sharpe) Brown, Stacey Carmody, and five great-grandchildren, Bryce, Leah, Lena, Dylan and Roman, who lovingly called her "Grandma Rocket."

A mass in Marilyn's honor will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Coleman Church, 1285 SE 22nd Ave., Pompano Beach, Florida, followed by internment at 3:00 PM at Lauderdale Memorial Park, 2001 SW 4th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.