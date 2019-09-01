|
Marina Garcia Burdick, 97, of Plantation, FL passed away peacefully Friday, August 30th, 2019. Marina is survived by her daughter, Claudia Burdick Fields, grandchildren Gregory Andrew Fields, David Burton Fields, Brenda Marina Stevens and great granddaughter Virginia Jane Stevens. Marina was a graduate of Brooklyn College & Columbia University. She was a professor and taught at Fort Lauderdale High School and was on the original faculty of Broward Junior College, where she was the Department Head of Foreign Languages. Marina was an avid reader and had an extensive book collection. Tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019