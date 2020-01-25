Home

Marion C. Caliendo


1938 - 2020
Marion C. Caliendo Obituary
Marion Carol Caliendo, 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL.

Marion was born on August 5, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York to William James Ditty and Margaret Mary Andrews.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Salvatore Caliendo, daughter Judyann Cimafonte, son James Cicardo, 5 grandchildren, James Cicardo, Nicole Cicardo, Anthony Cicardo, Nicholas Cimafonte, and Danielle Cimafonte; and 2 great-grandchildren, Thomas Cicardo and Isabella Cicardo.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave Wantagh, NY 11793. Burial will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 2030 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

Online condolences can be made at www.horizonfuneralcremation.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 25, 2020
