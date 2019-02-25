|
|
Marion C. Mullen, 87, of Hallandale Beach, passed away February 19, 2019. Survived by sons Frank (Paula) Widrig and Joseph Mullen; daughters Patricia (Samuel) O,Neal, Karen (Alan) Mills, Kathryne (Larry) Walker and Kelly Townsend; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a prayer service Monday evening all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 524 Blue Heron Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 followed by entombment at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2019