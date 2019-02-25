Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Services

Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
524 Blue Heron Drive
Hallandale Beach, FL
View Map
Marion C. Mullen, 87, of Hallandale Beach, passed away February 19, 2019. Survived by sons Frank (Paula) Widrig and Joseph Mullen; daughters Patricia (Samuel) O,Neal, Karen (Alan) Mills, Kathryne (Larry) Walker and Kelly Townsend; 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, February 25, 2019, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a prayer service Monday evening all at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 524 Blue Heron Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 followed by entombment at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2019
