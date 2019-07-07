Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:45 PM
Marion S. Greco, of Hollywood, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 30, 2019. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by daughters Susan Greco and Ellen Masanz; son in law Jeff Masanz; grandchildren Taylor, Dylan and Ashley and her sister, Patricia Forsberg. Gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, July 13th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 1:45 pm followed by a reception at the funeral home at: Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220 Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
