|
|
Marion S. Greco, of Hollywood, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 30, 2019. A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by daughters Susan Greco and Ellen Masanz; son in law Jeff Masanz; grandchildren Taylor, Dylan and Ashley and her sister, Patricia Forsberg. Gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, July 13th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 1:45 pm followed by a reception at the funeral home at: Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021. 954-989-8220 Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019