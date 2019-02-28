Home

MARION J. SEGAL

MARION J. SEGAL Obituary
Marion J Segal (né Szczygiel), 89, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away peacefully in his home Feb 21, 2019 with family at his side. Born in East Chicago, IN. Moved to Florida in '73. Retired from Hobart Corp after a long, successful career. Survived by 5 nieces,1 nephew, multiple great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, partner and friend. Appreciative for his blessings.He will forever be remembered by the many whose lives he touched with kindness, compassion and generosity. He was a world traveler, story and joke teller. Respected for his wisdom and rare ability to truly understand people. Perfected by his own life experiences and used to serve others. His life was a collection of stories; a Legend. He will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
