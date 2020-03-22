|
Marje was known as a leader of teachers and a civic activist for women's issues in Broward County, Fl for over ?fty years. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 25, 1922 and died peacefully on March 10, 2020 with friend, Nina Woessner and caregiver, Gail Hanson, at her bedside. As the President of the Broward County Classroom Teachers Association in 1965 she went out on strike for teachers continuing to ?ght until kindergarten and special programs were available in every public school system in Florida. After her retirement she continued to serve as an advocate for women's rights by her involvement in Broward County Women's organizations.
A Celebration of Marje's Life is being planned for the Fall Season in Fort Lauderdale, FL. A donation to a women's charity/organization of your choice, in her name would be appreciated.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2020