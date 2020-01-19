|
Marjorie Jausly, age 95, of Park Summit in Coral Springs, Florida passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 3, 1924 to Thelma Davies and William Brooks. Marj was married to Carl on September 4, 1968. Marj graduated from Dormont High School and attended secretarial school. She was a caregiver for her husband and both of her parents. Marj had a passion for reading, her family and white Zinfandel, not necessarily in that order.
She is survived by her daughter Lyn Chiarenza, her son Bill Ott and his wife Ginny as well as her grandson Chris Chiarenza.
The viewing will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm at Kraeer Funeral Home at 1655 North University Drive in Coral Springs, Florida.
Funeral services are Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12pm
Donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans by visiting www.DAV.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020