Marjorie (Marge) Horner Soderlund was born October 22, 1941 in Philadelphia. She resided in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for 57 years. Marge passed away peacefully on Saturday at home, surrounded by loved ones.She was predeceased by her daughter Natalie, sister Lorraine, and brother Richard.Marge is survived by her children; Robert and his wife Dianne and their children Nicholas, Alex, and Kaitlyn; Cynthia and her husband David; Steven and his wife Vicki, and also by her brothers Herbert and Leroy.Marge's greatest joys were spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved Sunday family barbecues, her daily crossword puzzle, chocolate, and watching the Marlins. She was a devoted mother, coworker, and friend to so many.The family will receive visitors at 1 PM Sunday, March 3rd at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home 718 S. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Memorial service will begin at 2 PM.In Lieu of flowers, Marge had requested donations to be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019