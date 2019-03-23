Mark A. Lunsford, 59, of Oakland Park, went to join the Lord on March 12, 2019 at the Bruce W. Carter Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Miami, Florida. Mark was born in Donalsonville Georgia to H. Ray and Alice (Thomas) Lunsford on September 16, 1959. Mark grew up in Wilton Manors and played little league sports at Mickel Field. He played varsity baseball and football at the Ft. Lauderdale High School Flying L's before graduating in 1977. Mark, at 17, joined the Marine Corps right after graduation and served four years and traveled the world before being honorably discharged in 1981. He returned home and joined the family business learning the plastering trade. In 1992 he married and two beautiful daughters followed. He became a devoted member of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and in January 2009 was ordained as an elder. Following a change in leadership Mark left Coral Ridge and joined Gracepoint Church in Oakland Park. He attended South Florida Bible College and obtained his associates degree and became an Associate Pastor at Gracepoint. Mark enjoyed ministering to those in recovery and his patient and kind manner touched many.Mark is survived by his wife Mary Anne Lunsford and daughters Elizabeth and Rebecca Lunsford, mother Alice Lunsford, brother H. Scott (Darcie) Lunsford, nieces Alyson Eckler and Elaine Kuhn, and nephew H. Charles Lunsford. Mark was predeceased by his father H. Ray Lunsford.Interment will be at Mother's Home Church cemetery (a church founded by his great-grandfather) in Miller County Georgia. Services are private per his wishes. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary