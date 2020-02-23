Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:30 PM
Galuppi's Restaurant in Pompano Beach

Mark "Beezie" Northrop

Mark "Beezie" Northrop Obituary
Mark "Beezie" Northrop, age 66, passed away on February 6, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. After moving to Florida from upstate New York in 1973, Beezie worked for 7 years as a Pompano Beach lifeguard and joined the Pompano Beach Police Department in 1980. Following 4 years of road patrol, he was one of the original members of the Pompano Beach Mounted Unit. In 1999, Pompano Beach joined the Broward Sheriff's Office where he worked until retirement in 2011. Beezie enjoyed Nascar races, collecting PEZ candy dispensers, and restoring his 1955 Ford F-100 pickup truck. He is survived by his loving wife Marian; daughter, Jacqueline (Mike); daughter, Cortney (Keith); grandchildren, Mason, Austin and Capri; sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Reid; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee and Katie, Lance and Sandy; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Beezie's life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:30 at Galuppi's Restaurant in Pompano Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice by the Sea – Turnbridge, Boca Raton, FL
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
