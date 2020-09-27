1/1
Mark R. Dix
61 years old passed peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born in Michigan and resided in Boca Raton, Fl. Mark worked for Pro-Tech Caulking and Waterproofing Co for 26 years. He was very well known in the south florida construction field, the Iron Workers Union and was also in the U.S. Army. He leaves behind countless co-

workers and friends. Survived by his siblings;Rick, Mike and Shanna, and the love of his life, Alice Hitchcock whom he was with for 29 years. He bravely fought cancer for over 5 years. Due to COVID, a gathering is pending. His favorite saying was "Remind Me". He will be sorely missed by all that knew and loved him.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
