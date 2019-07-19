|
August 3rd, 1953 - July, 16th 2019
Mark Richard Kurincak, age 65, of Deerfield Beach, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mark was born in Uniontown, PA and graduated from WVU before leading a successful career in banking as VP at Iberia Bank. He was a kind and gentle man who dearly loved his wife, family and friends. He was an avid golfer, runner, and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, three sons, four brothers, and three grandchildren. His wife and family are grateful to God for the opportunity to love and have known him - He will be in their hearts forever. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 20th in Ft. Lauderdale. Please contact the family for details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 19, 2019