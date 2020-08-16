Mark Stelnik passed away on Tuesday, August 4th. He will be remembered and missed as a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.
Born in Brooklyn on August 26, 1946 and raised in Teaneck, NJ, he was a proud graduate of Lake Forest College, and later received a Master's of Economics from The New School for Social Research in NYC.
In 1976, Mark moved his young family to Pompano Beach for what was supposed to be a 6-month work assignment. He quickly fell in love with the Florida weather and decided to stay permanently. They moved to Plantation, where Mark and his wife, Gina, raised their two boys. He spent over 40 years as a real estate developer in South Florida.
Mark was a lover of life. He always had a smile on his face. For him, family and friends came first, and he was always there for anyone who needed him. Nothing made Mark happier than spending time with his grandchildren or going for a walk with his dog. He had a passion for cycling, aviation, and travel. In recent years, he fell in love with golf and spent much of his time with his closest friends on the golf course and grabbing lunch afterward.
In addition to his cherished wife of 50 years, Gina, Mark is survived by his children, Jeff and Michelle, and David and Parsiri; his four beloved grandchildren; his loving mother, Roslyn; and his adored siblings, Susan and Richard.
Donations can be made online to Friends of Jewish Women's Foundation at www.jewishbroward.org/friends-of-jewish-womens-foundation
and will go to the Mark E. Stelnik Memorial Fund.