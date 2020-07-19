Mark Steven Goodless, age 61 passed away at home in Okeechobee, Florida July 9 from congestive heart failure. He was born 1958 in Hollywood, Florida to Maxwell David Goodless, M.D. and Ione Goodless.



He graduated from Hollywood Hills High School with the class of 1976. He was a Licensed State of Florida Security Officer and a Certified Firearms Instructor and Personal Protection Instructor.



Mark was recognized by those who knew him as someone who could easily find common ground with everyone he met, as a caring, helpful friend to those around him as well as a loving and protective older brother and uncle. He had a lifelong love` of animals or "critters" as he called them and had many pets including several cats and dogs as well as larger animals such as a miniature horse and a bull. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by many.



Mark is survived by his mother, Ione Goodless Elkins, his Brother, Dean R. Goodless, M.D., his nephews Zachary and Jordan and niece Zoe Goodless and his loving partner of 16 years, Darlene Adams and her family. He was laid to rest in the family's plot at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens, on Griffin Rd in Davie.



