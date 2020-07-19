1/
Mark Steven Goodless
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Steven Goodless, age 61 passed away at home in Okeechobee, Florida July 9 from congestive heart failure. He was born 1958 in Hollywood, Florida to Maxwell David Goodless, M.D. and Ione Goodless.

He graduated from Hollywood Hills High School with the class of 1976. He was a Licensed State of Florida Security Officer and a Certified Firearms Instructor and Personal Protection Instructor.

Mark was recognized by those who knew him as someone who could easily find common ground with everyone he met, as a caring, helpful friend to those around him as well as a loving and protective older brother and uncle. He had a lifelong love` of animals or "critters" as he called them and had many pets including several cats and dogs as well as larger animals such as a miniature horse and a bull. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by many.

Mark is survived by his mother, Ione Goodless Elkins, his Brother, Dean R. Goodless, M.D., his nephews Zachary and Jordan and niece Zoe Goodless and his loving partner of 16 years, Darlene Adams and her family. He was laid to rest in the family's plot at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens, on Griffin Rd in Davie.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved