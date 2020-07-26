Marlene (Johnson) Mazza passed away in Saint Augustine, Florida on July 9, 2020. Born in Erie, PA June 13, 1932 and married to Elmer Mazza since 1952. They lived in Erie, Cincinnati, and in Florida - Fort Lauderdale, Punta Gorda and Hobe Sound. Marlene is survived by four children, Mary Mazza Clement (Mark), Ernest Mazza, (April), David Mazza, (Doreen) and Catherine Mazza Ragusa; (Joe); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Elmer and parents, Albert Johnson and Louise Graffenhein. In lieu of flowers donate at www.parkinson.org
please. A service online will be Sunday, July 26 at 1pm. Please participate via www.TinyURL.com/MarleneService
using Zoom.