Marlene K Lee, age 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born to late Nickolaus and Elizabeth Kurzdorfer. Marlene was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Herbert M Lee and her sister, Ruth Greges. Survivors include Tedd (Dawn) Lee of Sunrise, FL and Amy (Ed) Stahr of Maricopa, AZ. She also had four grandsons that she adored, Nickolaus and Trevor Lee and Jacob and Kyle Stahr. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Digges and nephews Tim and Scott Greges. Marlene got her Bachelors from Slippery Rock College and her Masters in Library Science at University of South Florida. Marlene's professional career was rich and fulfilling. As the Children's Coordinator for the Broward County Library System, her passion was the enrichment of children's lives through reading. Marlene was also extremely active in the community. She was president of the W Regional Friends of the Library and president of the Friends if the Broward County Library. She was an active member of the PEO and the Women's Club of Plantation. Marlene was recipient of numerous awards in her lifetime but her greatest reward was her abundance of friends. She had a kind heart and a great sense of humor. The family would like to thank her many friends that supported her through her cancer treatments. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday June 30 from 1-4pm at the West Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PEO Scholarship Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary