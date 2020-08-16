1/
Marlene Rutter
Rutter, Marlene (Mulvaney), 87, of Lighthouse Point, FL, passed away on July 30, 2020, in Canton, GA, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late William T. Rutter of 66 years. She was born in Detroit on February 19, 1933, to the late Josephine (Malsberger) and Clem Mulvaney. Marlene was a graduate of Mackenzie High School (Detroit), Class of 1951. In 1978, Marlene and Bill moved to Florida where Marlene worked in the real estate industry for several years. Marlene loved spending time with her family and was a gracious hostess to visiting family members. She was an avid reader and an engaging conversationalist. She is survived by her son William of Knoxville, TN and his late wife Kathy Rutter; her daughter Janice of Boynton Beach, FL; her son Kenneth and wife Debbie of Canton, GA; her son Robert and wife Katie of Needham, MA; adored grandchildren Christine Ellena and husband Ryan of Canton, GA; Billy Rutter, Ben Rutter, Sam Rutter, Marina Rutter and Matthew Rutter; great-grandchildren Ava, Liam and Taylor Ellena; her sister Barbara Gross and husband Walter Gross of Plymouth, MI; and her sister-in-law Delores Decker of Royal Oak, MI; as well as several nieces and nephews. A private ceremony was held at Georgia National Cemetery.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
