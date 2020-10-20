1/
Marlon Robert McIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlon McIntyre (Marty), 62, passed away October 17, 2020. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he lived all of his life. Marty was predeceased by his father, Patrick McIntyre. Marty is survived by Rhonda Dearmon, his life partner, his mother, Ann Placzek, his siblings, Lou Westbrook (Lee), Lisa Mattson, John McIntyre (Janet), Dale McIntyre (Connie), and son, Matthew McIntyre. Marty was an expert HVAC sheet metal mechanic and took great pride in his craft. He loved his family, the outdoors, animals, fishing, Southern Rock, motorcycles, trucks, fast cars and most of all Rhonda. He will be greatly missed by all. The family will be having a private memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved