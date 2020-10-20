Marlon McIntyre (Marty), 62, passed away October 17, 2020. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he lived all of his life. Marty was predeceased by his father, Patrick McIntyre. Marty is survived by Rhonda Dearmon, his life partner, his mother, Ann Placzek, his siblings, Lou Westbrook (Lee), Lisa Mattson, John McIntyre (Janet), Dale McIntyre (Connie), and son, Matthew McIntyre. Marty was an expert HVAC sheet metal mechanic and took great pride in his craft. He loved his family, the outdoors, animals, fishing, Southern Rock, motorcycles, trucks, fast cars and most of all Rhonda. He will be greatly missed by all. The family will be having a private memorial service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store