|
|
Marne, 46, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with the lord on January 23, 2020. Marne was born in Minnesota on April 3, 1973. Marne was an elementary school teacher for 13 years. She taught with enthusiasm, creativity, kindness and love. She was outgoing, spirited, and competitive as a High School Cross Country Coach for 2 years. If love alone could have saved you Marne, you never would have died. It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone, part of us went with you the day God took you home. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again.
Marne is survived by her husband, Dr. Daniel Black, son Dylan, daughter Makenna, mother Diane Graden, sister Wendy Welker, (Kevin), brother Brandon Graden (Shelby), and 5 nieces and nephews. Jessica, Ashley, Lillian, Kyle, and Tyler.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020