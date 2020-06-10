Marsha Hoffman
Marsha Hoffman, age 78, of Coral Springs Florida passed away on June 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, daughter Margie (Matt) Dougherty, stepdaughter Lauren (Flemming) Madsen, sisters Barbara Bello and Carol Fleming. She was predeceased by her husband Edward and daughter Jenny. Marsha was a teacher for over four decades who retired from Taravella High School, touching the lives of countless students. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother to Michael, Jake, Amanda, Alexander, and Annika. The funeral will be held on June 12, 2020 at 10:30am at the Star of David Memorial Gardens, 7801 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale FL. 3368. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Marsha's name to the American Cancer Society or the Juvenile Diabetes research foundation.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 10, 2020.
