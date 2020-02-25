Home

Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Marsha Love
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Cason United Methodist Church
342 North Swinton Ave.
Delray Beach, FL
Marsha Lynn Love


1944 - 2020
Marsha Lynn Love Obituary
Marsha Lynn Love, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Luther Love, Jr., passed away at her home in Delray Beach on February 14, 2020, at the age of seventy five. Born on November 14, 1944, Marsha was an avid genealogist, award-winning author, professor, devoted sister and aunt. Marsha had a passion for life's present, as well as for preserving its past. From Love's Drugs to the Cason Cottage, Delray is overflowing with Love family history of which she was so proud.

Marsha is survived by her loving sister Andrea Love Goodman, brother-in-law John Goodman, niece Ashley Love Barnard, nephew-in-law Cameron Barnard and the apples of her eye, grandnephews Carter James Barnard and Hudson Burr Barnard.

A service and celebration of Marsha's life will be held at Cason United Methodist Church, 342 North Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444 at 2 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach (www.LorneandSons.com) in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020
