Monday at 5:00am, the Angels came down and took Marsh home to be with our Lord. Marsh was born October, 31 1957 in Newark, New York to Harold and Jean (Wright) Richards. Marsh graduated from Newark and joined the U.S. Airforce. He was sent to the Philippians and Texas. Marsh spoke three languages and after he finished his tour of duty he went to work for the Hyatt Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. After a few years he moved to Miami, Florida and joined the Nicklaus Children's Hospital. He retired after 29 years from his job at the hospital in June of 2019. He loved to travel and has traveled to Alaska, Seattle, Texas, Mexico, Spain, and recently New England. He will be missed by his siblings Jan Rising of Williamson, New York, Linda Bart Hayes of North Rose, New York, Pat Phillips of El Paso, Texas, Ron and Sharon Richards of Fairbanks, Alaska, Fred and Ruth Richards of Ballston Spa, New York, and many nieces and nephews. Marsh will be missed by many of his coworkers and friends in Hollywood and Miami. He will be greatly missed by his longtime friends Saul Rivera and Brian March of Florida, and his precious friend Julian, his cat. His favorite thing to do when he would visit Newark was sitting around the campfire and visiting Sodus Point on Lake Ontario. A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00pm-3:00pm, followed by a 3:00pm memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida. An additional memorial service will be held at a later date in New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Please visit www.fredhunters.com for further details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2020
