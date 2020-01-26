Home

Marshall Salzman Obituary
Marshall Salzman of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Chicago and Evanston Illinois, died in Boca on December 31, 2019. He was 100 years old. A Navy veteran of WWII and avid sailor, he retired from his family's architecture firm, A.L. Salzman & Sons, and moved to Florida, where he continued his passions of painting and woodcarving, as well as teaching his theory of art composition. He was preceded in death by his first wife Helaine (1991) and second wife Sylvia (2016), and his two brothers Jerome and Stanley. He is survived by his children Jill (Epstein), Judith (died 2020), Kenneth (Toby), and Robert (Philippa), 9 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Thanks go to Joan Scott for her many years of dedicated care for Marshall and Sylvia.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
